Satya Priya Yadav

Contributor
CEO, e-novation Centre

About Satya Priya Yadav

Satya Priya has combined his professional training in Geography and Regional development with in-depth knowledge of Gurugram to implement state-of-art, niche, commercial real estate projects.

Since 2000, Satya Priya and RSP Developers have offered advanced, integrated infrastructure turn-key solutions to MNCs, SMEs and start-ups in Gurugram/ NCR. Doing real estate differently, is a path Satya Priya has forged successfully for more than two decades. He leads a team that pays attention to detail and delivers world class solutions right from conceptualization, to implementation, to handover and maintenance during tenancy.

With the development of the e-novation Centre, Satya Priya’s aim is to raise the bar further. Given the rising trend of innovation and R&D labs moving out of the folds of the parent entity, the goal is to meet the special requirements of corporates and organisations for establishing innovation, R&D and training facilities. With the e-novation Centre, Satya Priya has fulfilled his vision to provide an advanced, efficient, green, sustainable and integrated hub for companies to innovate.

