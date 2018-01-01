Co-Founder & CEO at EduSports

Saumil Majmudar is the Co-founder, CEO and MD of EduSports - India's first and largest school sports enterprise. Saumil is also the Founder-Director of SportzVillage. Saumil has been an entrepreneur since 1998.

Over the last seven years, in his role at EduSports, Saumil has personally engaged with over 20,000 children, 5,000 parents and more than 100 schools in the sports context. Saumil believes that schools are the ideal partners for creating a generation of "Champions in Life" that is, healthier and fitter children equipped with key life-skills. In his role of CEO at EduSports, he has been working with schools, federations, policy-makers and sponsors towards creating more quality opportunities for children to experience the magic of sport. Saumil represented EduSports on India’s leading social activism platform on television – Aamir Khan’s Satyamev Jayate Sports episode – where EduSports was chosen as the sustainable and scalable model of getting children to play. He has also received the CII Emerging Entrepreneur Award and has been recognized as one of the “Top 50 Leaders influencing Education” by Education World.