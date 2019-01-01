My Queue

Schalk Malan

Schalk Malan

Brand Publisher

About Schalk Malan

Schalk Malan is the CEO of BrightRock, provider of the first ever needs-matched life insurance that changes as your life changes.

How To Choose The Right Group Risk Cover For Your Business
group benefits

Your clients and business partners are likely to be your main focus when you start out as an entrepreneur. But as your venture grows into a fully operative business of scale, your employees will matter just as much. That's why it's important to ensure you provide adequate employee benefits, and when it comes to group risk cover, it's becoming increasingly important to find a solution that matches the needs of everyone in the business.
5 min read