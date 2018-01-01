Sean McKeon is an investment advisor based in London and a passionate supporter of entrepreneurship in emerging markets. Talk to him on Twitter @fseanmckeon.
Finance
Be The First Mover: How Investors Should Capitalize On A Rapidly Changing Middle East
As is the case in many emerging markets, hurdles to investment will arise
Emerging Markets
Here's Why MENA Investors Should Look Closer To Home
By consistently looking towards developed markets, investors are missing the chance to capitalize on several emerging market advantages: demographic change, middle class consumption, and sector diversification are just a few.
Business Education
Innovation Happens Outside Of The Classroom: Three Things Entrepreneurs Can Teach MBAs
Across the Middle East and beyond, today's young entrepreneurs are opting out of expensive business school degrees and choosing careers in startups.