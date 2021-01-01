About Sebastien Lagree
As the inventor, CEO and founder of Lagree Fitness, Sebastien Lagree continues to push the limits of the fitness industry. His ceaseless efforts to elevate the fitness world have proven to be effective. Lagree holds 97 patents and Lagree Fitness was named the No.1 workout on ClassPass.
The world is rapidly changing -- and with it, the way we workout and view physical exercise.