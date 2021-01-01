Signing out of account, Standby...
Sheila Murphy
Latest
Why we're using filmmaking to encourage vaccination by Black and Latino Angelenos
Two film crews comprised of Latino and Black cinematic arts graduate students made short films to counter vaccine fears in both communities.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Jaxon Parrott
Managing Partner of AuthorityTech.io
-
-
Robin Buckley, PhD
Executive and Couples Coach
-
-
Tanveer Zafar
CEO of HowPk
-
Dylan Ogline
Founder of Ogline Digital
-
Derek Gallimore
Founder and CEO of Outsource Accelerator
-
Michael Faye
Co-founder and CEO of GiveDirectly