Sherif ElRakabawy is co-founder, CEO and CTO of shopping search engine Yaoota , which raised US$2.7 million in growth capital from foreign investors in 2015. Prior to founding Yaoota, Sherif was a full-time assistant professor at American University in Cairo, which he joined after two years with consulting firm Booz & Company as part of their business technology practice.