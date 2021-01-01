Shrabana Mukherjee

5 Top Picks on Hot Housing Market Sales Data

October sales data depicts robust housing industry fundamentals. We have shortlisted five stocks from the same space that are presently defying market odds.

Builder Sentiment Gaining Ground: 4 Top Housing Picks

The latest November reading of builders' confidence reflects thriving housing market conditions, defying supply chain woes and labor shortage.

Buy These 5 Top Stocks on New Analyst Coverage

Increased analyst coverage over the past few weeks might lead to solid price appreciation for stocks like Costamare (CMRE), BrightSphere (BSIG), Main Street Capital (MAIN) and UGI Corp (UGI).

Infrastructural Push to Aid Engineering R&D Services Industry: 4 Stocks

Biden administration's focus on renewable energy, defense, healthcare, and communication is set to open up opportunities for the Zacks Engineering - R&D Services industry players like J, PWR, KBR, and...

August Home Sales Soar to 7-Month High: 5 Top Housing Picks

Here we take a look at five housing stocks that have tremendous potential on stellar market fundamentals despite all odds.

4 Furniture Stocks for Solid Returns Amid Industry Challenges

Although rising inflation and supply-chain disruptions pose risks, an improving housing market along with a focus on digitization and product innovati...

4 Stocks to Reap Solid Returns as Analysts Initiate Coverage

Increased analyst coverage over the past few weeks might lead to solid price appreciation for stocks like Preferred Apartment (APTS), GCM (GCMG), Aadi...

5 Top Homebuilding Stocks to Ride the Booming Industry

Although a rise in input prices and land/labor costs pose risks, low mortgage rates and higher demand are likely to drive the industry. TOL, MTH, TPH,...

New Analyst Coverage Puts Spotlight on These 5 Stocks

Increased analyst coverage over the past few weeks might lead to solid price appreciation for stocks like NBTB, BIO, RDNT, ABR and CATY.

