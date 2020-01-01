Siddharth Grover is a business enthusiast and a visionary who is heading Groversons Group as its Director since 2012. He spearheads the responsibilities of planning and management, overseas operations, business development strategies and new product development.

The visionary is erudite with a strong academic background. He has a Bachelor’s in Business Administration from the prestigious Amity University transferred to Birbek- University of London, UK. Along with this, Siddharth has also done his Master of Business Administration (FMB) SP Jain Institute of Management and Research.

Siddharth believes great things in business are never done by one person, they are done by a team of people. For him, a team effort is a crucial aspect towards the ladder of the organization’s success. If every person in the team is moving forward with a common goal along with hard work, then success takes care of itself.

With a vision to keep Groversons Group at the forefront of the industry, Siddharth provides overall direction to the company and guides its business programs to maximize revenue and profitability. As a strong risk bearer, he also believes that the willingness to do something great always comes from the ability to take risks. He aims to make the company modernize while keeping the values of the six-decade-old magnificent heritage intact.

He takes an innovation-first, purposeful approach to his businesses taking inspiration from his father, Mr. Rakesh Grover, whose vision and values have taken the organization from scratch to where it stands today. Siddharth considers him a driving force whose efforts have taken the company multi-dimensional solidarity. Under his impeccable guidance and conclusive supervision, Groversons Group is a nationally acclaimed brand and is all geared up to revitalize the intimate dressing industry all across the globe.

With deep domain expertise in business administration, education, and retail, he aims to identify everyday problems & opportunities, taking the venture to the great heights.