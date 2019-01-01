Siddharth Mahanot is the Co-Founder and COO at Indifi Technologies Private Limited, a platform that enables access to debt-financing for small businesses. Indifi seeks to improve access to SMB financing in India, by providing small businesses access to multiple lenders. He is responsible for defining and delivering the business strategy and providing overall leadership for Indifi’s operations.

Siddharth, along with his other partner established the company in June 2015. With over 15 years of work experience across multiple geographies, he has held a broad range of leadership positions across renowned financial services organisations in Credit Underwriting and Risk Management functions. He is adept in his knowledge of mortgages, commercial lending, finance for small businesses and micro-finance.

Prior to embarking upon his entrepreneurial journey, he served as the Executive Vice President & National Credit Manager; Commercial Credit at Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited. Here he was responsible for large ticket commercial loans and construction finance to real estate developers. In addition to this, he has been associated with various brands like Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, Citi Bank and ICICI bank, where he was applauded for his people management and risk management skills and his unfailing ability to deliver on commitment.

Born and brought up in the national capital, Siddharth holds a B.com degree from Delhi University and has earned a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the Institute of Management Technology.