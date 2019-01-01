There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Sofia Galve
Co-founder, Ambidextr
About Sofia Galve
Sofia is a financial planner, a business development director, and a co-founder of PR and content marketing agency Ambidextr.
More From Sofia Galve
Social Networking
We must consciously find people on the periphery of our own social networks as these will be the people who bring us new ideas and information
4 min read
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?