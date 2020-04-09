Sonia Gokhale

Sonia Gokhale

Contributor
Founding Partner, VentureSouq

About Sonia Gokhale

Sonia is a Founding Partner of VentureSouq. Previously, Sonia was a consultant to the Global Special Situations Group of Abu Dhabi Investment Council (ADIC), a large sovereign wealth fund based in the UAE, focusing on venture capital and tech deals. Prior to this role, Sonia was an Actuarial Consultant at Mercer Human Resource Consulting in its Dubai and Toronto offices.

More From Sonia Gokhale

Reflections While #StayingHome: Evaluating The COVID-19 Pandemic's Impact On An Asset Class
Coronavirus

Reflections While #StayingHome: Evaluating The COVID-19 Pandemic's Impact On An Asset Class

At the end of the day, much of this is out of our control, and out of the control of our portfolio companies. What we can do is start stress testing- turn this into a new variable.
6 min read

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.