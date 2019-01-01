My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Sonia Majkic

Sonia Majkic

Co-founder and managing director, 3 Phase Marketing

About Sonia Majkic

 

Sonia is the co-founder and managing director of the digital marketing agency, 3 Phase Marketing. Sonia has over 15 years of experience working in media, sales and marketing.

More From Sonia Majkic

What's Missing In Our Conversation About Resilience?
Entrepreneur Mindset

What's Missing In Our Conversation About Resilience?

A critical step in any entrepreneur's journey is accepting that sometimes things can go badly and you need to jump back on the saddle quickly as you don't have the luxury to wallow
4 min read