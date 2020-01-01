Sonica Aron

Sonica Aron

Managing Partner, Marching Sheep

About Sonica Aron

An experienced HR professional, passionate about Diversity and inclusion, Certified Coach, Administrator for Psychometric instruments with experience in A List FMCG/CD, Health-care and Telecommunications industries and across multiple geographies. She has worked in leadership roles at corporate & operational level before founding her own HR consulting firm - Marching Sheep.

More From Sonica Aron

Tips to the Startup Community for Surviving in This Covid-19 Situation
Coronavirus

Tips to the Startup Community for Surviving in This Covid-19 Situation

The world economy will go into recession this year with a predicted loss of global income in trillions of dollarsThe world economy will go into recession this year with a predicted loss of global income in trillions of dollars
5 min read

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.