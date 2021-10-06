Signing out of account, Standby...
Sophia Lia
Editor in chief, Sophia Lia Magazine
Sophia Lia is the creator and editor in chief of Sophia Lia Magazine.
During the pandemic, she noticed everyone, and especially teens, were struggling with mental health issues. She aims to normalise conversation around this stigma through her entrepreneurial venture.
The former Miss Teenage Central Alberta also has a cruelty-free skincare line.
