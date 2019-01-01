My Queue

Spartan SME Finance

Spartan SME Finance

About Spartan SME Finance

Given that Spartan SME Finance is exclusively focused on financing SMEs and entrepreneurs – means that we’re serving a target market with expectations of fast turnaround time, convenient engagement and aversion to documentary compliance. So to meet those expectations – we think technology in all we do. We have created and adopted technology smartly in key aspects of the financing process for SMEs. We pioneered Software Finance for SMEs in South Africa – and this afforded us the opportunity to be plugged into the forefront of the software ecosystem. These insights and networks have been used to develop and adopt the right technology to aid our financing of SMEs.

Are You Struggling To Find Financing For Your SME? Try Alternative Finance
Company Post South Africa

Are You Struggling To Find Financing For Your SME? Try Alternative Finance

If you don't qualify for traditional funding or if it isn't the right fit for your SME why not explore alternative funding? We specialise in alternative financing options by providing in-depth and custom plans for you and your business needs.
