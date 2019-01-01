Sreevathsa Prabhakar

Sreevathsa Prabhakar

Contributor
Founder of Servify

Sreevathsa is a serial entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in the field of Customer Experience, Technology and Management. He worked with companies like Nokia, Tata Teleservices, Samsung and BPL Limited before becoming an entrepreneur in 2009. He founded a fully bootstrapped venture The Service Solutions in 2009 to deliver his brand of technology driven Customer Service which was later acquired by German major B2X in 2014. He started his second ambitious venture Servify in 2015, which has already grown to be the largest after sales service platform in India in the short span of less than 3 years.

More From Sreevathsa Prabhakar

5 Reasons Why After-Sales Is No Longer An After-Thought
Sales

Some important aspects related to after-sales service that is of absolute priority
9 min read
