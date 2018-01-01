Sridhar Rao

Guest Writer

CEO, Novopay

Sridhar is an accomplished business leader and strategic thinker with over thirty years of quality experience across a blend of industries and markets across India, Indonesia and Western Europe.

Sridhar joined Vodafone India in 2004. As a CEO of a startup in mobile telephony in one of India’s most populous and rural states, he led the Kolkata & West Bengal business into a strong market leadership position. Vodafone was eventually voted as the most trusted brand across all product categories in that market, as recognized by the Economic Times’ Brand Equity in 2011. He then moved to Vodafone India Headquarters in Mumbai to become the first CEO of Vodafone M-Pesa, India. He worked at the foundation stage to conduct market trials, design the final market offering and set up the infrastructure necessary to launch the mobile money services in India.

Later, he moved to Bangalore, his home town, and joined hands with Khosla Labs to incubate Novopay. As CEO and Co-founder of Novopay Solutions, Sridhar brings his entrepreneurial zeal, market understanding and leadership skills to launch the new innovation in the Indian market.