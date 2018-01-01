Stephen MacLaren

Director at AES Financial Services

Stephen MacLaren is a Director at AES Financial Services. MacLaren has more than 30 years of experience in the insurance industry, of which the past 15 have been spent in Dubai. Over the years he has worked with some of the largest companies and organizations operating in the Gulf region and brokers extensively in the areas of employee benefits, operational risks and finance.

How A Corporate Savings Plan Helps Businesses Remain Competitive
Savings

A corporate savings plan done right will actually save your company money.
9 min read
