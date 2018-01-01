Steve Currie

Steve Currie is the General Manager of Taskgate, a subsidiary of Al Tamimi Investments and a new marketplace for flexible business services created to help GCC-based companies to have a more scalable approach to their business needs. Prior to establishing Taskgate, Currie held several senior positions, including Project Manager at Al Tamimi Investments, Recruitment Manager for Allen & York, a UK-headquartered sustainability recruitment business and the UAE Country Manager for Reed.

The How-To: Five Tips For Smart Project Management
Growth Strategies

For companies to succeed in today's world it is more important than ever to be working as smart as possible.
