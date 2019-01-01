My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Steve Lucas

Steve Lucas

Senior VP (Digital Experience), Adobe

About Steve Lucas

Steve Lucas is the senior vice-president of Digital Experience at Adobe. He is the Former CEO at Marketo, an Adobe Company.

More From Steve Lucas

The Convergence of B2B and B2C: How to Create Epic Experiences in an Experience-driven Economy
Marketing Strategies

The Convergence of B2B and B2C: How to Create Epic Experiences in an Experience-driven Economy

To meet the changing needs and expectations of customers, B2B and B2C marketers need to learn from each other's experiences to adapt and implement a new set of strategies
6 min read