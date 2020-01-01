About Steven Correa
Steven Correa is an engineer, industrial designer, technology entrepreneur and Enviromentalist Born and raised in south Florida , pioneering the tech space in Miami. Studying computer engineering at FIU , He is the founder, CEO and chief engineer/designer of THRV early investor in the crypto space, Partner and product architect of Plastic Shift , finding solutions to the world plastic problem , and Managing partner of Kramer Agency
More From Steven Correa
Digital Marketing
Why Digital Marketing Is Vital for Businesses and Their Growth?
Utilizing the many potentials of the digital marketing world is the need of the hour and something that can help change the face of many businesses across industries