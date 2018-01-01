Stone Jordan

Michael Jordan
How to Crush Your Competition Like Michael Jordan
Jordan's crazy competitive streak made him one of the best athletes ever, but it also had its downsides.
Project Grow
What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From This Crazy Endurance Runner
Amelia Boone is the Michael Jordan of obstacle course racing. Here's why.
Project Grow
How Bear Grylls Turned a Skill Set Into Stardom
The 'Man vs. Wild' star and Chief Scout of the UK has learned how to harness his fear and use it to propel himself forward.
Leadership Qualities
What Made Steve Jobs Such an Effective Leader?
What you can learn from one of the greatest entrepreneurs ever.
Efficiency
Why Is Donald Trump So Effective?
Whether or not you agree with his policies, there's no denying that Trump has done some remarkable things.