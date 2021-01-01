Signing out of account, Standby...
Susan Davies
Latest
How to help kids with 'long COVID' thrive in school
When a student suffers a concussion, their school typically offers certain accommodations – lighter workload, rest breaks, more time to complete tests. Do kids with long COVID need the same?
More Authors You Might Like
-
Murali Nethi
CEO & Founder
-
Katerina Antonova
Cofounder and CEO of Aeris PR
-
Mauricio Umansky
CEO and Founder of The Agency
-
Jessica Wong
Founder & CEO of Valux Digital
-
Zac Almeida
CEO of The SEO Hustler
-
Mark Flaharty
Chief Growth Officer of Glassbox
-
Joy Youell
Lead Content Strategist
-
Patrick Parker
5X SaaS Founder