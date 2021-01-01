Swayta Shah

Buy These 5 Solid Sales Growth Stocks for Profitable Returns

Sales growth is a key indicator of a company's ability to sustain its business. Let's pick Celanese (CE), Teradyne (TER), Diamondback Energy (FANG), Carlyle Group (CG), and Expeditors International (EXPD)...

3 SBIC & Commercial Finance Stocks to Buy Despite Low Rates

While lower rates and pre-payments hurt the Zacks SBIC & commercial finance industry players, robust economic growth, impressive asset quality, and regulatory changes will keep aiding Main Street Capital (GBDC),...

4 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings for Enhanced Returns

It is always advisable to follow broker rating upgrades to generate solid returns. So, we select Interface (TILE), Accel Entertainment (ACEL), Tecnoglass (TGLS), and Fair Isaac (FICO) as these have...

Buy These 4 Top-Ranked Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings

It is always advisable to follow broker rating upgrades for finding profitable stocks. So, we pick Tri Pointe Homes (TPH), Comstock Resources (CRK), Coterra Energy (CTRA), and GasLog Partners (GLOP)...

Investment Managers' Q3 Earnings on Oct 26: AMP, HOOD & More

A rise in AUM balance and higher revenues are expected to have supported Q3 earnings of AMP, HOOD, PFG, and IVZ.

Bank Stock Roundup: Expansion Plans of RF, USB, BK & Dividend Hike of OZK in Focus

Business expansion initiatives, steepening of the yield curve, and solid economic growth will keep aiding major banks. So, banks like Regions (RF), U.S. Bancorp (USB), BNY Mello (BK), and Bank...

Buy These 3 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings Right Away

It is always recommended to follow broker rating upgrades for finding profitable stocks. Hence, we select Textron (TXT), Saia (SAIA), and LKQ Corp. (L...

5 Stocks to Buy From Top Performing S&P 500 Finance Sector

The Finance sector will keep witnessing impressive performance on the back of bullish investor sentiments. Let's check out Moody's (MCO), Nasdaq (NDAQ...

