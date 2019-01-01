Tara Zirker is an advertising expert who teaches business owners to rapidly scale through the power of Facebook ads. She is the founder of Successful Ads Club, a high-touch support platform where business owners receive step-by-step training to master their own lead generation. Her agency manages about $5 million per year in advertising budget.
Facebook Advertising
5 Forbidden Phrases You Absolutely Must Avoid in Your Facebook Ad
All caps and too many exclamation points are just the beginning. Facebook is cracking down on 'pain points' content and get-rich-quick schemes.