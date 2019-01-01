Tara Zirker

Tara Zirker

Guest Writer
Founder, Successful Ads Club

Tara Zirker is an advertising expert who teaches business owners to rapidly scale through the power of Facebook ads. She is the founder of Successful Ads Club, a high-touch support platform where business owners receive step-by-step training to master their own lead generation. Her agency manages about $5 million per year in advertising budget.

More From Tara Zirker

5 Forbidden Phrases You Absolutely Must Avoid in Your Facebook Ad
Facebook Advertising

5 Forbidden Phrases You Absolutely Must Avoid in Your Facebook Ad

All caps and too many exclamation points are just the beginning. Facebook is cracking down on 'pain points' content and get-rich-quick schemes.
7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.