During her 12-year tenure as MD of successful integrated marketing communications agency, Ebony+Ivory, Taryn Hunter Sharman was named as runner-up ‘Business Woman of the Year’ based on building a of 40 (100% growth over 5 years) and taking the firm’s growth from R20-million to R70-million in just two years.
In 2015, Taryn launched Faith & Fear, a new breed of consultancy that combines strategic thinking with smart creative.
About Taryn Hunter Sharman
Leveraging the Upside of the Downturn
The first thing many companies do in a down-turn is slash marketing budgets. There is an upside to remaining positive however, particularly if you're focused on growth.