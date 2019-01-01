My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Taryn Hunter Sharman

Taryn Hunter Sharman

Chief Founder and Creative Catalyst of Faith & Fear

About Taryn Hunter Sharman

During her 12-year tenure as MD of successful integrated marketing communications agency, Ebony+Ivory, Taryn Hunter Sharman was named as runner-up ‘Business Woman of the Year’ based on building a of 40 (100% growth over 5 years) and taking the firm’s growth from R20-million to R70-million in just two years.
 
In 2015, Taryn launched Faith & Fear, a new breed of consultancy that combines strategic thinking with smart creative. 

More From Taryn Hunter Sharman

Leveraging the Upside of the Downturn
Marketing

Leveraging the Upside of the Downturn

The first thing many companies do in a down-turn is slash marketing budgets. There is an upside to remaining positive however, particularly if you're focused on growth.
6 min read