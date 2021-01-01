More From Terri Magnani
Finance
Measured Steps Toward an ESG Standard
Comparing commercial properties' environmental, social and governance performance will remain elusive until the industry adopts a shared benchmarking system. Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more As the economy recovers, governments, corporations and financial institutions are committing to responsible environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies and practices in ever-increasing numbers. The commercial real […]