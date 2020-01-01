About Thomas Despin
Thomas Despin is a 28 years old entrepreneur from France, who has been living in Indonesia for over 3 years. He now lives on a tiny private island, where he founded Reconnect, a sustainable resort offering an authentic island experience.
