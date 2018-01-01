Tiffany Delmore

Guest Writer
Co-founder of SchoolSafe
Tiffany Delmore is the co-founder of SchoolSafe.org, a company helping to develop safer educational environments. After having both consulted and worked for others she is now experiencing the entrepreneurial life by the building a company that will make an impact.

Involving Your Kids in Your Business Is a Good Idea. Here's How to Do It
Family Businesses

Getting your kids involved in the business that supports them is the quickest way to build the next generation of entrepreneurs.
5 min read
Are Your Charitable Donations Getting to the Right People? Here's How to Be Sure.
Philanthropy

Charitable donations are good, but when it comes to impact, not all giving is created equal.
6 min read
3 Ways You Can Help Your New Hires to Succeed
Employee Training

Filling a vacant position is expensive, and unless you do these three things, it's liable to be an expensive waste of time.
5 min read
This Is How to Be Present for Your Employees in Times of Change
Emotional Intelligence

When it comes to organizational change, too many leaders stay on the sidelines. The best leaders are quarterbacks, and they're with their employees for every play.
5 min read
3 Key Strategies for Succeeding at Marketing on Mobile
Mobile Marketing

Mobile devices are the next wave of marketing. By keeping a few critical issues in mind, you can enhance your brand and open up an important revenue channel.
4 min read
Customer Experience Is How You Can Differentiate Your Brand
Customer Experience

Customers have nearly limitless choices. How you treat them is more important than marginal differences in price.
4 min read
3 Ways to Save Your Business Money Without Freezing or Firing Anybody
operating costs

There are always more places you can spend less.
4 min read
This Is Why Email Marketing Still Outperforms Social Media
Email Marketing

Patiently building your email list and perfecting how you use it remains your single best marketing channel.
5 min read
