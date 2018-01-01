Tiffany Delmore

Family Businesses
Involving Your Kids in Your Business Is a Good Idea. Here's How to Do It
Getting your kids involved in the business that supports them is the quickest way to build the next generation of entrepreneurs.
Philanthropy
Are Your Charitable Donations Getting to the Right People? Here's How to Be Sure.
Charitable donations are good, but when it comes to impact, not all giving is created equal.
Employee Training
3 Ways You Can Help Your New Hires to Succeed
Filling a vacant position is expensive, and unless you do these three things, it's liable to be an expensive waste of time.
Emotional Intelligence
This Is How to Be Present for Your Employees in Times of Change
When it comes to organizational change, too many leaders stay on the sidelines. The best leaders are quarterbacks, and they're with their employees for every play.
Mobile Marketing
3 Key Strategies for Succeeding at Marketing on Mobile
Mobile devices are the next wave of marketing. By keeping a few critical issues in mind, you can enhance your brand and open up an important revenue channel.
Customer Experience
Customer Experience Is How You Can Differentiate Your Brand
Customers have nearly limitless choices. How you treat them is more important than marginal differences in price.
operating costs
3 Ways to Save Your Business Money Without Freezing or Firing Anybody
There are always more places you can spend less.
Email Marketing
This Is Why Email Marketing Still Outperforms Social Media
Patiently building your email list and perfecting how you use it remains your single best marketing channel.