Tim Burd

Guest Writer
Serial Internet Entrepreneur

Tim Burd is the CEO of DigitizeIQ and a veteran internet entrepreneur. He currently lives in San Francisco, where he speaks on panels, contributing his knowledge to help new businesses apply to venture capital firms.

Start Your Business: 4 Apps That Really Help
Starting a Business

Start Your Business: 4 Apps That Really Help

Want to start a business? There's an app - or four - for that.
3 min read
Top 10 WordPress Themes for Entrepreneurs
Wordpress

Top 10 WordPress Themes for Entrepreneurs

From entrepreneurs to freelancers, WordPress is being used by just about anyone
6 min read
Startup Capital: 6 Ways To Fund Your Businesses
Startup Financing

Startup Capital: 6 Ways To Fund Your Businesses

Securing funding and capital for a startup will keep a new business operating for longer periods.
4 min read
4 Major Threats to an Entrepreneur's Health
Personal Health

4 Major Threats to an Entrepreneur's Health

It's important to maintain your own health while pursuing your entrepreneurial goals.
5 min read
How to Get Paid Millions to Drive Your Dream 'Supercar'
Luxury Cars

How to Get Paid Millions to Drive Your Dream 'Supercar'

These ten auto-entrepreneurs love fast cars, and they've turned that love into cold, hard cash.
9 min read
3 Ways to Connect With Entrepreneurs Online
Forums

3 Ways to Connect With Entrepreneurs Online

Have a question? Need advice? Looking for connections? You're not alone anymore, and these resources prove it.
5 min read
Star of 'Million Dollar Listing' Says Anyone Can Make Money in Real Estate
Real Estate

Star of 'Million Dollar Listing' Says Anyone Can Make Money in Real Estate

Mega investor Josh Altman gives 5 ways busy entrepreneurs can make money on the side as real-estate investors -- even without a license or experience.
6 min read
The Top 4 Reasons SEO Is Dead
SEO

The Top 4 Reasons SEO Is Dead

Before you put any more time and money into SEO, consider these emerging trends.
5 min read
