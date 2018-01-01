Tim Burd is the CEO of DigitizeIQ and a veteran internet entrepreneur. He currently lives in San Francisco, where he speaks on panels, contributing his knowledge to help new businesses apply to venture capital firms.
Starting a Business
Start Your Business: 4 Apps That Really Help
Want to start a business? There's an app - or four - for that.
Wordpress
Top 10 WordPress Themes for Entrepreneurs
From entrepreneurs to freelancers, WordPress is being used by just about anyone
Startup Financing
Startup Capital: 6 Ways To Fund Your Businesses
Securing funding and capital for a startup will keep a new business operating for longer periods.
Personal Health
4 Major Threats to an Entrepreneur's Health
It's important to maintain your own health while pursuing your entrepreneurial goals.
Luxury Cars
How to Get Paid Millions to Drive Your Dream 'Supercar'
These ten auto-entrepreneurs love fast cars, and they've turned that love into cold, hard cash.
Forums
3 Ways to Connect With Entrepreneurs Online
Have a question? Need advice? Looking for connections? You're not alone anymore, and these resources prove it.
Real Estate
Star of 'Million Dollar Listing' Says Anyone Can Make Money in Real Estate
Mega investor Josh Altman gives 5 ways busy entrepreneurs can make money on the side as real-estate investors -- even without a license or experience.
SEO
The Top 4 Reasons SEO Is Dead
Before you put any more time and money into SEO, consider these emerging trends.