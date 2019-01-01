About Tinisha Savage
Tinisha Savage is an International Business BSc Graduate and avid entrepreneur with a passion for motivation. She founded www.letstalkcoaching.co.uk (@letstalkcoaching), a platform that provides tips and tools to help coach individuals towards happiness and success.
More From Tinisha Savage
Entrepreneur Mindset
5 Things Tommy Shelby from Peaky Blinders Can Teach Us About Entrepreneurship
With a drive that is unmatched, the leader TV character has proved that self-belief and determination is what it takes to make our endeavours work.