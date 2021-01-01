Signing out of account, Standby...
Tom Kerr
Latest
Clover Health Stock Will Drop as the Company Burns Money
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Clover Health says that its Medicare Advantage plan is "the obvious choice," but wh...
The Absurdists Must Be Behind the Market Value of Gamestop
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Every rational person knows there's no justification for the market valuation of GM...
Opendoor Is Just Another Non-Revolutionary SPAC With Troubles Ahead
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips There is no economic moat or competitive advantage for Opendoor. This is one of the...
79% of Robinhood Revenue Might Be Eliminated by the SEC
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Robinhood receives the majority of its revenue from payment for order flow. If PFOF...
Paysafe Was Too Risky Before Its Decline, but for $8 It’s Worth It
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips When I last wrote about Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) in April of this year, I was skeptical...
DraftKings Stock Is Fairly Valued, at Best, as Earnings Nowhere in Sight
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips DraftKings stock sports a market cap that makes no sense, considering the no-moat i...
