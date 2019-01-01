About TomTom Telematics
TomTom Telematics is a Business Unit of TomTom dedicated to fleet management, vehicle telematics and connected car services. WEBFLEET is a Software-as-a-Service solution, used by small to large businesses to improve vehicle performance, save fuel, support drivers and increase overall fleet efficiency. In addition, TomTom Telematics provides services for the insurance, rental and leasing industries, car importers and companies that address businesses as well as consumers. TomTom Telematics is one of the world’s leading telematics solution providers with over 50,000 customers worldwide. The company services drivers in more than 60 countries, giving them the industry’s strongest local support network and widest range of sector-specific third-party applications and integrations. Our customers benefit every day from the high standards of confidentiality, integrity and availability of our ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified service, re-audited in November 2018. In January 2019 TomTom announced the sale of TomTom Telematics business to Bridgestone Europe NV/SA (“Bridgestone”), a subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation in EMEA. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the second quarter of 2019 and it is subject to customary closing conditions. For further information, please visit telematics.tomtom.com Follow us on Twitter @TomTomWEBFLEET
More From TomTom Telematics
Company Post South Africa
On Top Of Their Game
Innovative and focused on always providing superior solutions to the energy sector, Karebo Group works with top-quality providers to ensure 100% service delivery to its clients.
Company Post South Africa
Getting More Than You Asked For With TomTom Telematics
When Interstate Bus Lines started looking for a new telematics provider, TomTom Telematics was the obvious choice. Once they made their decision though, they got more than a telematics system. They got a business support system.