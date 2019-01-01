Tonya Dalton is a productivity expert, writer, speaker and founder of inkWELL Press Productivity Co. -- a company centered around productivity tools and training. She will release her first book, The Joy of Missing Out, with Harper Collins in October 2019. InkWELL Press launched in November of 2014 and has expandd into a national retail partnership.
About Tonya Dalton
More From Tonya Dalton
Productivity
Why the Pomodoro Technique Is Failing You
The wildly popular productivity hack may be doing more damage than good.