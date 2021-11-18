Vivian Rodal Rubio

Signing out of account, Standby...
Trabajó en una maquiladora de Ciudad Juárez por 10 años. Así forjó un nuevo camino con una franquicia
En el marco del Día internacional de la Mujer Emprendedora, Araceli Meraz, quien desde hace más de 10 años decidió emprender a través de una franquicia, nos comparte su historia.
