Vivian Rodal Rubio

Vivian Rodal Rubio

Follow Vivian Rodal Rubio on Social

Instagram

Latest

Franquicias

Trabajó en una maquiladora de Ciudad Juárez por 10 años. Así forjó un nuevo camino con una franquicia

En el marco del Día internacional de la Mujer Emprendedora, Araceli Meraz, quien desde hace más de 10 años decidió emprender a través de una franquicia, nos comparte su historia.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like