Vrishali Bagree

Factors to Consider as Sysco (SYY) Gears Up for Q1 Earnings

Sysco's (SYY) first-quarter fiscal 2022 results are likely to reflect gains from the company's Recipe for Growth program, though cost inflation is a concern.

Input Cost Inflation Turns Things Sour for These Food Stocks

Food companies such as Conagra (CAG), Kellogg (K), The J.M. Smucker (SJM) and TreeHouse Foods (THS) are seeing escalated input costs. Most companies a...

5 Textile - Apparel Stocks to Buy on Splendid Industry Patterns

The Zacks Textile - Apparel industry participants are benefiting from reviving brick-and-mortar traffic and solid e-commerce trends. Robust digital ef...

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) View Up on Q2 Earnings Beat, Stock Gains

Ulta Beauty's (ULTA) second-quarter fiscal 2021 results reflect higher earnings and sales, backed by increased store traffic and cost-containment effo...

