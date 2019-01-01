About XPRS Capital Africa
XPRS Capital Africa (Pty) Ltd is a technology-driven small business funding platform. We provide small business funding of R50,000 to R500,000 to businesses operating in over 100 industries. At XPRS, we understand the challenges of growing and building a business. To that end, we are constantly innovating ways to get you access to capital quickly, efficiently and affordably.
