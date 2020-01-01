Yan Han

Yan Han

Founder and Director, Think Culture Foundation

About Yan Han

Yan Han, Founder & Chairperson - Think Culture Foundation; Chairperson - International Business, Topline Consulting Group. 

An avid promoter and connoisseur of arts and culture, Yan has 20 years of global experience across Australia and China markets. As a “global citizen,” Yan brings with her rich experience from Topline’s China market, with unique and proven models built around innovative and digitally advanced practices. She has expertise in strategic planning, financial and risk management, joint ventures & alliances, new market development, and operations management.

Yan was instrumental in adding many feathers to Air China, in her long career as the General Manager. She is an Executive MBA from Peking University – Guanghua School of Management, 

More From Yan Han

India's Gratitude To the NGOs Battling the COVID-19
COVID-19

India's Gratitude To the NGOs Battling the COVID-19

In these times, NGOs are not just providing the medicine and cure and stopping the victims from dying, it is also about keeping the non-diseased alive
4 min read

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.