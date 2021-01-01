Zachary Stieber
Pfizer arranca ensayo con pacientes de su medicamento oral contra el COVID-19
"Si tiene éxito, creemos que esta terapia podría ayudar a reducir la gravedad de la enfermedad entre una amplia población de pacientes", dijo Rod MacKenzie, director de desarrollo de Pfizer.
