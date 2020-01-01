Zeinab Mehdi Poor

About Zeinab Mehdi Poor

Zeinab Mehdi Poor is an expert in the field of accounting and and is also an influencer. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Ahwaz University of Applied Sciences. Besides this, in 2014, she did her diploma in graphics from the Masjed Soleyman Azad University. Since school, Zeinab had a creative mindset and wanted to do something extraordinary in her life.

How to Use Technology and Social Media for Business Growth
Social Media

Many companies are digitally active, but not following a defined strategy. This can lead to resources being wasted and opportunities being missed
