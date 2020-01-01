Zeinab Mehdi Poor is an expert in the field of accounting and and is also an influencer. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Ahwaz University of Applied Sciences. Besides this, in 2014, she did her diploma in graphics from the Masjed Soleyman Azad University. Since school, Zeinab had a creative mindset and wanted to do something extraordinary in her life.
