Dog Guard

Dog Guard

Electric dog fences

Want to open a Dog Guard?
Get Started Today
Request More Information

Company Profile

Founded
1988
Opportunity Offered Since
1988
Corporate Address
20 Gurley Ave., #B1
Troy, NY12182
Type of Opportunity
Dealership
Jump to Financial Requirements
Sponsored Content

More from Dog Guard

Dog Guard, Out of Sight Pet Fencing, has been protecting family pets since 1988. Dog Guard produces high quality, reliable pet containment systems that are Designed and Assembled in the United States of America.

Women and Dog in a field.

If you have sales experience and enjoy working with people and pets, this opportunity may be just what you’re looking for! Our process of training and onboarding, along with our network of experienced Dealers, provides a path to a rapid return on investment. Effective operators experience roughly 65% gross margins.

Dog running in a field.

The pet containment industry has been experiencing unprecedented growth. The Dog Guard brand, specifically, grew 35% across its entire Dealership network in 2020. Now is the time to take the first steps to becoming a Dog Guard Dealer!

Man playing with a dog in a field.

Fill out the form above to be contacted with more information about this growing opportunity.


This Second-Generation, Family-Run Pet Brand Is Dedicated to Helping Its Dealers Find Success

Financial Requirements

Initial Investment
$50K
Total Units
85

Operations & Support

Training Support
At Licensee's Location
Manual
By Video
By Phone
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings
Advertising/Marketing
Technical Support
Online Support
Phone Support

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
This franchise can be run part time
No
Business can be run from a kiosk
No
Business can be added on to an existing business.
No

Franchise Articles

Franchises

Free On-Demand Webinar: How To Start Building Your Franchise Organization

Entrepreneur Insider
Franchises

Free On-Demand Webinar: How to Support Your Franchisees & Grow Your Franchise Organization

Entrepreneur Insider
Franchises

Free On-Demand Webinar: How to Recruit and Onboard Franchise Owners

Entrepreneur Insider
Disclaimer
The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: October 23rd, 2020
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing