Sponsored Content

Dog Guard, Out of Sight Pet Fencing, has been protecting family pets since 1988. Dog Guard produces high quality, reliable pet containment systems that are Designed and Assembled in the United States of America.

If you have sales experience and enjoy working with people and pets, this opportunity may be just what you’re looking for! Our process of training and onboarding, along with our network of experienced Dealers, provides a path to a rapid return on investment. Effective operators experience roughly 65% gross margins.

The pet containment industry has been experiencing unprecedented growth. The Dog Guard brand, specifically, grew 35% across its entire Dealership network in 2020. Now is the time to take the first steps to becoming a Dog Guard Dealer!

Fill out the form above to be contacted with more information about this growing opportunity.