Company Profile
- Founded
- 1988
- Opportunity Offered Since
- 1988
- Corporate Address
-
20 Gurley Ave., #B1
Troy, NY12182
- Type of Opportunity
- Dealership
Dog Guard, Out of Sight Pet Fencing, has been protecting family pets since 1988. Dog Guard produces high quality, reliable pet containment systems that are Designed and Assembled in the United States of America.
If you have sales experience and enjoy working with people and pets, this opportunity may be just what you’re looking for! Our process of training and onboarding, along with our network of experienced Dealers, provides a path to a rapid return on investment. Effective operators experience roughly 65% gross margins.
The pet containment industry has been experiencing unprecedented growth. The Dog Guard brand, specifically, grew 35% across its entire Dealership network in 2020. Now is the time to take the first steps to becoming a Dog Guard Dealer!
This Second-Generation, Family-Run Pet Brand Is Dedicated to Helping Its Dealers Find Success
Financial Requirements
- Initial Investment
- $50K
- $50K
- Total Units
- 85
Operations & Support
- Training Support
-
At Licensee's LocationManualBy VideoBy Phone
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetingsAdvertising/MarketingTechnical SupportOnline SupportPhone Support
Operations
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
- Yes

- This franchise can be run part time
- No
- No

- Business can be run from a kiosk
- No
- Business can be added on to an existing business.
- No