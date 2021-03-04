My Business Venture
E-commerce websites
Company Profile
- Corporate Address
-
,
- Type of Opportunity
- Dealership
Financial Requirements
- Initial Investment
- $3.99K-$7.99K
The total amount required to open the franchise, outlined in Item 7 of the FDD. This includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses and working capital.
- Total Units
- Currently unavailable
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
- This franchise can be run part time
- No
- Business can be run from a kiosk
- No
- Business can be added on to an existing business.
- No
My Business Venture – Business Information
Are you ready to take control of your financial future?
My Business Venture has developed a full e-commerce enabled custom website package featuring state of the art technology. This program was designed to work within almost anyone’s budget, and can be run from the privacy of your own home. You can keep your full-time day job while managing your online business part-time and be successful!
Own Your Own Superstore
Our turn-key superstore website program includes your personalized e-commerce enabled website, 24 hour secure hosting, a merchant account, your custom domain name, and back-end administrative access where you can make unlimited changes and customizations.
Your website will feature over 15,000 top-selling products including; electronics, toys and games, bath and beauty products, home and office products, gifts, jewelry, perfumes and colognes, holiday and seasonal themed items, indoor and outdoor decor, and so much more! Plus, all shipping is FREE of charge on orders through your website! There is no better time to get started. My Business Venture makes ownership of your own web store easy, pain free, and affordable! Get started today and we will have your website online and ready to make money within a couple of days!
About Us
My Business Venture (MBV) is a nationwide technology service company, with over 25 years' experience in our field. We specialize in providing powerful websites, shopping carts, credit card processing, secure payment gateways, strategic marketing campaigns, custom logos, and social media programs for entrepreneurs operating successful businesses in the internet, home-based and mail-order industries. We are a member of the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating, the highest achievable rating, and we are also a registered business with Dun and Bradstreet.
What Is Included in Your Web Store Package
- - E-commerce enabled website with a custom domain
- - Over 15,000 top selling items and name-brand products with average profit margins of 35-200%
- - FREE shipping on ALL items ordered through your site and easy ordering with tracking details and updates
- - Drop-shipping of all products direct to customer
- - Merchant account, secure payment gateway, and encrypted shopping cart technology
- - SEO optimized search engine website with search engine submission
- - Google XML site map and Google analytics traffic hit monitoring system
- - Confidential dealer pricing and product pricing control and discount features
- - Cutting-edge website technology with automatic updates, and customizable templates and formatting
- - Social media marketing enabled website
- - Administrative customer database access with administrative access to customer wish lists
- - Affiliate website program
- - Gift card purchasing program
- - Custom blog and newsletter pages
- - Customer rewards and registration program
- - US based technical support and customer service
- - Instructional video tutorials available
- - MBV University one-on-one personalized training
- - New business dealer kit with useful documents and 100 ways to advertise marketing packet
We are looking forward to making you a profitable member of our team! Contact us now to get started or to allow us to provide you more information.
