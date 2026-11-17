This story appears in the November 2026 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

When entrepreneurs hear big promises about AI, many have a nagging feeling: Am I missing something? Is there some way I should be using AI to stand out from my competitors?

As an AI and digital transformation expert, I have good and bad news: If your differentiation strategy is weak, AI cannot help you. Technology only makes things go faster. But if your strategy is strong, AI can help grow your moat.

I’ve spent 30 years running an IT consulting company, working with organizations from Fortune 50 corporations to first-year startups. One question I get a lot is: “Am I falling behind on AI?” My answer is usually, “No. You’re falling behind on strategy, and AI just makes that gap more visible.”

So rather than spending precious time searching for some way that AI can transform your offering, dial in your strategy. Once that’s in place, use AI to grow your moat.

What’s a moat, exactly?

Investors borrowed the word from castles: a moat is whatever keeps competitors from storming your business. The main types are network effects (more users make the product more valuable), cost advantage (you produce cheaper than anyone else), switching costs (leaving you is painful), intangible assets (brand, patents, licenses), and proprietary data (information rivals can’t easily get). A real moat earns you pricing power, better margins, and time to respond when competitors show up.

The big-business example: Shopify

Shopify has been particularly effective at using AI to grow its already-existing moats. For example, one of its moats is “massive network effect.” More merchants attract more shoppers, and more shoppers attract more merchants. Its partnership with Google enables AI agents to shop on the platform, which extends that network effect to a new channel (“AI Mode” on Google).

Shopify also has a “switching costs” moat, because leaving the platform means rebuilding your store, apps, and customer data elsewhere. Its Sidekick AI assistant widens this gap by helping merchants set up and connect apps, taking care of an otherwise tedious and time-consuming task. Competitors must spend a lot building a tool that offers the same convenience. So AI didn’t build Shopify’s moat. It just grew the moat.

The small-business example: The Busy Landscaper

I once worked with a young landscaper who had plenty of work to fill his days. The problem was that mowing, trimming, and pruning ate up all his time, leaving no time for marketing. He never got enough business to scale and hire a team. He focused his strategy on finding a solution to this bottleneck.

He opened Google Maps, pulled up his target neighborhood, and used his own expertise to estimate the cost of lawn, hedge, and tree work at every property on the street. He built customized proposals for each house and delivered them by hand. Not everyone said yes, but enough did that he could hire a crew, buy more equipment, and free up time to write more proposals. Meanwhile, his competitors were knocking on doors, handing out flyers, running local Facebook or Nextdoor ads, and hoping for referrals.

If I worked with this landscaper today, I would suggest he build a simple AI tool trained on his estimation know-how. Feed that expertise, plus satellite images from Google Maps, into the tool, and have it generate a sized, priced proposal for every house in the neighborhood. The proprietary data — his own judgment — turned into a repeatable process. That’s his moat. AI didn’t create it. It just let him build it faster.

If you want to build a moat, start with the questions technology can’t answer: What are you trying to achieve? Which customers are you competing for? And why do they choose you over the alternative? If you can’t answer those clearly, no tool is coming to save you.