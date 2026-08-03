How to Turn Curiosity Into Clicks (and Clicks Into Money) in Every Marketing Email You Send

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Key Takeaways The best marketing emails don’t try to close the sale in the inbox — they earn the click and let the landing page do the selling, which changes how you write every part of the email from the subject line to the CTA.

Curiosity is the highest-leverage tool in email marketing, but only if it’s a contract: open the loop in the subject line, hold it through the body and close it on the landing page — because a click that leads nowhere destroys the trust your next open depends on.

The effectiveness of every marketing email you send comes down to two things: the subject line and the body. Miss on the subject line and the reader never opens the email. Nail the subject line but miss on the body, and the reader never clicks the link.

But most email advice gets both wrong in the same way — it tells you to be clear, be direct and get to the point. That advice will get your email deleted.

The best-performing marketing emails I’ve written don’t try to close the sale in the inbox. They do one job: earn the click. The landing page does the selling. When you understand that separation of duties, everything about how you write the email changes — the subject line, the opening, the body, the call to action.

Here’s the framework I’ve used across health, SaaS and service-business email campaigns, and how you can apply it to yours.

Start with the subject line, because nothing else matters if that fails

If your subject line doesn’t earn the open, nothing else in the email exists. So the subject line is where I spend a disproportionate amount of time — usually more than the body itself.

The single most effective lever I’ve found is curiosity built on a specific, unexpected fact. Not vague intrigue like “You won’t believe this,” but a concrete hook the reader can’t guess the answer to.

A SaaS onboarding email might use “The one Slack setting that cut our team’s meetings in half.” An agency newsletter might go with “Why our best-performing client stopped running Google Ads.” An e-commerce launch might land on “The material we almost didn’t use in this jacket (and why we’re glad we did).” A coach or service provider might try “The question I ask every new client in the first 10 minutes.” Notice what they have in common: each one references something specific, promises a payoff and refuses to give it away. That’s the loop.

Write 10 subject line variants before you settle. Pick the two or three punchiest, and A/B test if your platform allows it.

Open the loop in the first line

The opening line has one job: confirm the promise of the subject line and pull the reader deeper.

Three openings consistently work for me. The first is a direct question, such as “Did you know most of your churn happens in the first seven days?” It’s low-friction and positions the reader as someone who might not know the answer. The second is a credibility lead, such as “According to a Stanford study on decision fatigue,” which works when your claim needs to be believed before it can be acted on. The third is a short story, such as “Last week a customer told me something I’ve been thinking about ever since.” Slower, but powerful when you have a specific anecdote that illustrates the point.

Whichever opening you choose, keep it short. One or two sentences maximum before you get to the substance.

Keep the body punchy and stay in the loop

Once the reader is in, the job of the body is not to explain everything. It’s to build enough curiosity and credibility that clicking the link feels irresistible.

That means short sentences and short paragraphs. It means no jargon and no industry acronyms the reader has to decode. It means supporting any claim with a specific number, a named source or a concrete example — not vague authority. And it means addressing the obvious objection (“does this still work today?” or “does this apply to a business like mine?”) before the reader thinks it.

Critically, do not close the loop in the email. If the reader can get the full answer from the email alone, they have no reason to click.

The call to action is the payoff, not the pitch

Your CTA is where most emails fall apart. Writers either get too clever (“Discover the secret inside”) or too transactional (“Buy now”).

The best CTAs I’ve written point directly at the payoff the subject line promised — nothing more. “See the Slack setting.” “Read the case study.” “See the full framework.” Simple, specific and still inside the curiosity loop.

What this looks like in practice

Here’s a stripped-down example of the framework applied to a SaaS retention email. The subject line is “The one onboarding change that cut our churn by 40%.” The body reads:

When we started, most of our new customers churned in the first two weeks. We tried longer trials. We tried more emails. We tried a live onboarding call. Nothing moved the number. Then we changed one thing about how we asked customers to set up their account in the first five minutes. Churn dropped 40% the next quarter — and it’s held.

See what we changed: The five-minute setup change

Every line does specific work. The opening establishes the problem. The middle proves we tried the obvious fixes. The payoff hints at a specific change without revealing it. The click is the only way to close the loop.

The one rule that keeps this honest

Selling the click only works if the landing page keeps the promise. If your subject line hints at a 40% churn drop and the page delivers a vague product tour, the reader learns not to trust you — and your open rates on the next email will pay the price. The curiosity loop is a contract. Open it in the subject line, hold it through the body, close it on the page. Every time.

If you get that right, the click-through rate takes care of itself.