5 Tips to Make Your Next Business Trip as Productive as Possible

Now that many business owners and managers are back on the road and the airways, conducting business outside the confines of their homes and offices, staying productive while traveling should be an important priority.

Shutterstock

There's nothing worse than spending money on a trip and not being set up for success and efficiency right from the start. You return home after the big trip feeling like you missed opportunities.

This doesn't have to happen to you. With a little prep and following some friendly reminders, you can prepare yourself to accomplish big things on your next business trip.

1. Be clear about your goals.

It sounds like a simple question but stop and really give it some thought: Why am I going on this trip? What do I need to accomplish?

Maybe you're headed to land a new client. Perhaps you're jetting off to network or put the finishing touches on a new partnership. Whatever the reason for your trip, make sure your goals are clear (maybe even write them down) so they remain top of mind. Getting distracted seeing the sites and enjoying entertainment is fun but not at the expense of forgetting why you're on the trip in the first place.

2. Prepare yourself.

Before you step foot on a plane or get behind the wheel of a car, make sure you are prepared for this trip. Did you pack the right type(s) of attire? Do you have your laptop, cell phone, chargers, and any other devices you need to stay productive?

More than just packing, make sure you have all the information you need to accomplish your goals. Do you know the names of people you're meeting with? Do you have all the contact information you need to get around? If you're making a presentation or other pitch … are you ready? Will you have enough time to accomplish everything you need to?

3. Don't forget your business travel credit card.

Not only do you need access to money while you're traveling, the money you're spending should be working for you in ways beyond simple monetary transactions. That's where the World of Hyatt Business Credit Card comes in.

Chase and Hyatt, the card features an "adaptive rewards accelerator" that allows business cardmembers to earn double World of Hyatt points per quarter on categories they spend the most, like dining; airline tickets purchased directly with the airline; car rental agencies; local transit and commuting; gas stations; internet, and cable and phone services, just to name a few. Start collecting points and you can earn free nights, elite status, room and suite upgrades, and other highly coveted rewards.

Cardmembers also enjoy perks like zero foreign transaction fees, trip cancellation/travel interruption insurance, complimentary roadside dispatch, purchase protection, and extended warranty protection. The World of Hyatt Business Credit Card is a must-have for all travel-related activities.

4. Utilize downtown wisely.

When you think of a business trip, you might imagine being hurried along from place to place with no downtime. To some degree, that might be right. But you can find downtime regardless of your schedule. You can use time on your flight to catch up on the details of a new project or write a proposal. You can do the same if traveling by train or if you've hired a car.

Have time to lounge by the hotel pool? Great. Bring your laptop and cross things off your to-do list. Instead of watching a 3-hour movie in your room, spend some time going over your agenda for the next day and make sure you're ready.

5. Expect the unexpected.

There are a lot of factors that make up a successful business trip. If any of them fail or go wrong, it can derail your trip and your productivity.

For instance, what happens when the car you're driving breaks down or you're in an accident? What seems like a major setback can be quickly reversed if you've packed your World of Hyatt Business Credit Card. With it, cardmembers get complimentary roadside dispatch, a primary rental collision damage waiver, and other travel and emergency assistance services. You can rest assured that you're prepared no matter what comes up.

Visit gethyattcard.com to learn more about the World of Hyatt Business Credit Card and how it can help make every business trip a success.