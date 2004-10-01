Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

After weathering tough economic times alone, angel investors arebanding together and joining angel groups or funds that can helpthem screen deals and mentor entrepreneurs. They also have anational association the AngelCapital Association (ACA), which has 30 member groups.Sponsored in part by the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation of KansasCity, Missouri, the ACA is compiling data and best practices from,and about, angel investors.

According to the informal results of a survey of the ACA'smember groups, each group put an average of $1.85 million into anaverage of 5.3 investments annually. The average member group ismade up of about 50 individual angels, so this translates to aninvestment of $36,803 per angel, per year. If you're luckyenough to be invited by a group to present at its meeting, expectto be one of two or three presenters, each given 10 to 30 minutesto showcase an investment opportunity. Speak loudly, as most groupsmix presentations with a meal-more than half of those thatresponded meet for breakfast or dinner.