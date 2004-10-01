Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

Taking Flight Angel investors are flocking together to your advantage.

By David Worrell

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

After weathering tough economic times alone, angel investors arebanding together and joining angel groups or funds that can helpthem screen deals and mentor entrepreneurs. They also have anational association the AngelCapital Association (ACA), which has 30 member groups.Sponsored in part by the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation of KansasCity, Missouri, the ACA is compiling data and best practices from,and about, angel investors.

According to the informal results of a survey of the ACA'smember groups, each group put an average of $1.85 million into anaverage of 5.3 investments annually. The average member group ismade up of about 50 individual angels, so this translates to aninvestment of $36,803 per angel, per year. If you're luckyenough to be invited by a group to present at its meeting, expectto be one of two or three presenters, each given 10 to 30 minutesto showcase an investment opportunity. Speak loudly, as most groupsmix presentations with a meal-more than half of those thatresponded meet for breakfast or dinner.

Memorial Day Sale - Save 20%! Unlock this premium article & so much more with Entrepreneur+

Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community with our Memorial Day sale! With your subscription, you'll get:

  • Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
  • Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
  • Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
  • Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve

Use code SAVE20 at checkout.

Subscribe Now Log In

Editor's Pick

After Her Brother's Death in Iraq Became News, a PR Strategist Learned Firsthand Why the Way We Tell Stories Matters — and It Changed Her Career
A Leader's Most Powerful Tool Is Executive Capital. Here's What It Is — and How to Earn It.
Lock
One Man's Casual Side Hustle Became an International Phenomenon — And It's on Track to See $15 Million in Revenue This Year
Lock
3 Reasons to Keep Posting on LinkedIn, Even If Nobody Is Engaging With You
Lock
6 Time-Saving Tips to Know Before Starting a Side Hustle This Summer
Why a Strong Chief Financial Officer Is Crucial for Your Franchise — and What to Look for When Hiring One

Related Topics

Magazine Entrepreneur Magazine

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Business News

'The Last Straw': Customers Furious as Netflix Begins Charging Accounts for Password Sharing

The announcement is long-anticipated — Netflix has been threatening a crackdown since last year.

By Emily Rella
Business News

The Inability to Afford a Down Payment Is Why Renters Keep Renting, According to a New Report from the Federal Reserve

According to a financial well-being report by the Federal Reserve, financial wellbeing significantly declined in 2022, with only 34% of Americans reporting "living comfortably."

By Madeline Garfinkle
Leadership

How to Stop Your CEO's Reputation From Damaging Your Business

Amidst company leaders going viral for callous and unsympathetic communication, here's how to make sure your CEO's reputation is helping, not hindering, your company.

By Jennifer Maloney Adab
Business News

Elon Musk Gets Brutally Honest About Twitter Job Cuts, Said Many Employees 'Didn't Have a Lot of Value'

Musk spoke at the Wall Street Journal's CEO Council Summit in London on Tuesday and said other companies could make more cuts, too.

By Emily Rella
Business News

What Is the Most Important Factor When Looking For a Job? A New Workplace Survey Has Some Surprising Results

Working from home has thrown a wrench into traditional workplace priorities.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Leadership

Be More Authentic, Offer More Value and Make Stronger Connections By Adopting This Unique Leadership Style

In this article, we define the personal brand leadership style and explore what leaders can gain from embracing and developing it.

By Shaan Rais