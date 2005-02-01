Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There's no need to be glued to your desk anymore. If youanticipate a lot of travel in the course of your new business, thenbuild your technology from the ground up with mobility in mind.We're going to look at how you can equip your mobile office forless than $3,000. More than just looking at potential products, wehave tips from an IT pro to narrow down your shopping list.We'll look at general information for picking your mobiletechnology, and then we'll get into a shopping list to bring itall in under $3,000.

Business Basics

The components of a basic mobile office are simple: cell phone,laptop and printer. We won't go too deep into cell phones,because chances are, you already have one. If anything, you mayneed to adjust your calling plan to accommodate increased talktime. Kyle Terrill, IT director with Austin, Texas-based techconsultants CM ITSolutions, recommends checking into a service such asSprint's Fair & Flexible plan. That sort of plan willadjust to different talk-time levels depending on how many minutesyou use each month. That way, you won't suffer from overtimecharges. Rollover minutes can also be useful. Check with yourservice provider to find a plan that fits your business'scalling patterns.