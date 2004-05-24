Back Yard Burgers and YUM! Brands Nix Multibranding Agreement <b></b>

Memphis, Tennessee-Back Yard Burgers Inc. and YUM! Brands Inc. have terminated discussions with respect to any future license or sublicense of the Back Yard Burgers concept and trademarks to YUM! as part of a multibrand relationship between the two companies.

Back Yard Burgers had not included any such openings under the development agreement with YUM! in its 2004 expansion plans; therefore, the termination of the multibranding relationship does not change the company's expansion plans for 2004. Since January 1, 2004, the company has opened eight franchised restaurants, and it expects to open three company-operated restaurants and 22 or more franchised restaurants in the remainder of 2004. -Business Wire Inc.

