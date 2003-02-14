Beat the Best

The best-promoted technology will often beat the best technology.

To apply that idea to your business, ask yourself thesequestions:

  • What can you do with your product or service to give it an auraof magic?
  • What are you doing to build relationships with the media? Isyour current relationship friendly or hostile?
  • Where have you become invisible or taken for granted despiteyour superior performance in this area?
  • What are you doing to raise others' awareness of thenecessity of your presence?

Excerpted from At Work With Thomas Edison: 10 Business LessonsFrom America's Greatest Innovator

