Beat the Best
The best-promoted technology will often beat the best technology.
To apply that idea to your business, ask yourself thesequestions:
- What can you do with your product or service to give it an auraof magic?
- What are you doing to build relationships with the media? Isyour current relationship friendly or hostile?
- Where have you become invisible or taken for granted despiteyour superior performance in this area?
- What are you doing to raise others' awareness of thenecessity of your presence?
Excerpted from At Work With Thomas Edison: 10 Business LessonsFrom America's Greatest Innovator